Officer shot in Newcomerstown, police looking for suspects

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio - A police officer was shot in Newcomerstown Tuesday morning and now police are looking for the suspects involved.

The shooting happened at 10:15 a.m at Johnson Hill Road SE and Post Boy Road SW.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, officer Bryan Eubanks was shot in the arm. The father of three is now in good condition.

"I'm very thankful," Eubanks said Tuesday. "God has blessed me today. He was definitely on my side. Could have turned out way worse."

Police are looking for two male suspects in a black Geo Tracker. The vehicle was blacked out with dark tinted windows. It had no license plates.

Eubanks said it appeared there was a rolling meth lab inside.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. One suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt. The other was wearing a lime green shirt.

They are armed with a shotgun and handguns, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Anyone with information should call 911.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Ohio Attorney General's Office originally identified a suspect by name. The man named has since been cleared, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. His name and photo has been removed from this story.