Draymond Green tries to troll Cavs with 'Quickie' shirt, but LeBron actually wins

Courtney Danser
5:42 PM, Jun 15, 2017
Good try, Draymond. 

We know you were trying to be funny.

But, as LeBron James proved, the joke is on you. 

On Thursday, at Golden State's NBA Championship parade, Green sported a shirt that said 'Quickie' on the front — with the 'Q' closely resembling the Quicken Loans Arena logo. 

He later told reporters he was just being petty and that it was a response to the Ultimate Warrior shirt James wore as he arrived back in Cleveland after a Game 7 win last year.  

“I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron,” Green told CSN Bay Area. "The 3-1 tombstone cookies. I was waiting on this moment. I'm petty."

So Green fired back this year, with the Quickie shirt. 

“Well, the Q, that’s what those guys’ arena’s called,” Green said. “We got them out here quick, with the trophy. Quickie.”

But it was James who had the last laugh, posting on Instagram a photo of Green in the shirt with the caption, "That's what she said, HUH?!?!?"

 

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? .

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

NBA stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook 'liked' the post, too.

We're happy to see the competition didn't stop after Game 5. Perhaps we'll see a rematch next year. 

