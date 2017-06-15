Draymond Green tries to troll Cavs with 'Quickie' shirt, but LeBron actually wins

Good try, Draymond.

We know you were trying to be funny.

But, as LeBron James proved, the joke is on you.

On Thursday, at Golden State's NBA Championship parade, Green sported a shirt that said 'Quickie' on the front — with the 'Q' closely resembling the Quicken Loans Arena logo.

Warriors' Draymond Green: "The Q, that's what those guys' arena is called. We got them out here quick." pic.twitter.com/jxMomzp6gm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 15, 2017

He later told reporters he was just being petty and that it was a response to the Ultimate Warrior shirt James wore as he arrived back in Cleveland after a Game 7 win last year.

“I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron,” Green told CSN Bay Area. "The 3-1 tombstone cookies. I was waiting on this moment. I'm petty."

So Green fired back this year, with the Quickie shirt.

“Well, the Q, that’s what those guys’ arena’s called,” Green said. “We got them out here quick, with the trophy. Quickie.”

But it was James who had the last laugh, posting on Instagram a photo of Green in the shirt with the caption, "That's what she said, HUH?!?!?"

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? . A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

NBA stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook 'liked' the post, too.

the "liked by" is the funniest thing here tbh pic.twitter.com/QiDfaBuCXZ — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 15, 2017

We're happy to see the competition didn't stop after Game 5. Perhaps we'll see a rematch next year.