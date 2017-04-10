Cleveland Browns preseason schedule announced

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns preseason schedule was announced Monday.

The NFL preseason begins the weekend of Aug. 10 with the Browns playing at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Game no. 2 is home against the New York Giants.

The Browns travel for the final two preseason games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

Exact dates have not yet been announced.

You'll be able to catch three of the games on News 5 with ESPN sportscaster Mike Patrick, CBS analyst Solomon Wilcots and News 5 sports anchor Andy Baskin.