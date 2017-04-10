Top spots for picking up a parking ticket on Cleveland Indians Opening Day

CLEVELAND - News 5 has uncovered that a majority of the downtown-area streets where the City of Cleveland handed out the highest number of parking tickets on opening days in the last two years are at least a half mile away from Progressive Field.

In analyzing data of parking ticket citations, given to News 5 by the city, enforcers ticketed more vehicles on Chester Avenue than any other street in the last two years on opening day, which is the first day that the Cleveland Indians host a home game each spring. Chester Avenue is roughly 0.6 miles from Progressive Field.

Most tickets on Opening Day

April 10, 2015 - Lakeside (41)

April 4, 2016 (canceled game) - St. Clair (55)

April 5, 2016 - Huron (35)

On opening day 2015, Lakeside Avenue, which is about 0.7 miles from the ballpark, was the top spot for tickets.

More vehicles on St. Clair Avenue got tickets than anywhere else on April 4, 2016, which was scheduled to be Opening Day. But officials canceled the game due to weather. St. Clair is about 0.6 miles from the ballpark.

The next day, on Opening Day's make-up game, enforcers handed out the highest number of tickets on Huron Road.

Fifteen minutes of parking time at a downtown meter costs a quarter. Signs along streets dictate how long motorists can park in a public spot.

A parking ticket from the City of Cleveland, for having an expired meter or being illegally parked, can cost up to $50.

The City of Cleveland said that if vehicles are parked on a street near Progressive Field where officials have prohibited parking for Opening Day, the vehicles will be towed.