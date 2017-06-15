Canton police investigating two shootings that left five people wounded, one dead overnight

CANTON, Ohio - Canton police are piecing together a violent night that left five people injured and one dead in a four-hour period.

The first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Gibbs Avenue NE between 14th Street NE and Glendale Place NE.

Investigators learned a dark colored sedan traveled northbound on Gibbs Avenue, approaching 30 individuals who were standing around in a vigil.

According to the group, someone in the sedan opened fire with what was described as a large rifle.

Four people were hit by gun fire. They transported themselves to the hospital and were treated and released from local hospitals.

Canton police said all four victims were between 17 and 22 years old.

Crime scene investigators used every letter of the alphabet to mark casings and evidence along Gibbs Avenue.

The second shooting happened at 2 a.m. on 2nd Street NW near Candy Court and just a block from Timken High School.

Officers responded to the scene after 20 shots were heard. Officers located the victim in the 900 block of W Tuscarawas with two gunshots to the lower leg.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Hospital.

Police had nearly a dozen evidence markers lining Candy Court and were seen looking over a bicycle at the scene.

Officers located another victim on 2nd street with a gunshot wound to the head. The Stark County Coroner's Office arrived at the scene, declaring the second victim dead.

Canton police said they are working to develop suspects and believe both incidents appear to be group related.