A good luck charm? Cleveland artist creates LeBron James bust using 30 gallons of lint

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers need a good luck charm.

And one downtown Cleveland artist believes she has it, an eight-pound bust of LeBron James made entirely out of lint -- 30 gallons to be specific.

Sandy Buffie placed the bust outside her design studio at 530 Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon. She encouraged people to rub LeBron's head to give him some "good luck mojo" ahead of Friday's game -- which they dominated the Warriors, 137-116.

The Golden State Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3-1 in the series.

Buffie said it took her an expedited five weeks to build the statue. It normally would take her three months to go through the process of separating the lint, shredding it, molding it, and drying it.

She said she studied various photos of LeBron to make sure her statue was as proportional as possible, and to learn about his tattoos.

"I've certainly studied his face," she said, laughing.

Recycled materials such as a milk jug, wires and cardboard were used to create LeBron's frame. She also used three gallons of glue.

She said 30 people donated a gallon bag each full of lint for the project.

Since putting him on display, she said people walking by have taken selfies and, of course, rubbed his head.

Has LeBron seen the sculpture yet? "No. No. He shouldn't. He should be focused on [Friday's game]."