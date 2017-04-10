Firefighters raise money to fix car for photographer who's been following them around for decades

CLEVELAND - It's a different kind of rescue for some first responders in Northeast Ohio. They're coming to the aid of a familiar face they're used to seeing on fire calls.

He hasn't been on those calls for a while, but he'll be back soon, thanks to some true heroes.

The man's name is Robert Burrow and, when there's smoke in Cleveland, chances are pretty good that he'll be nearby.

"I always wanted to be a fireman," Burrow told News 5.

For decades now, he has captured hundreds of firefighters in the heat of the moment.

"I've always wanted to show what they do," he said.

He has chronicled the biggest moments in their careers without expecting anything in return.

But those moments have recently come to a screeching halt and firefighters in Cleveland have noticed.

The retired 66-year-old is no longer chasing fires for the first time since 1988.

The problem is his transportation.

"If my car was running I'd be going," Burrow said.

His 2005 Dodge Neon needs a lot of work but he can't afford to get it done on his fixed income.

So now, the brave men and women Burrow tirelessly keeps tabs of with his camera are stepping up to help.

A Go Fund Me account to help Burrow buy a new car has raised more than $5,000 in just one day.

Burrow told News 5 the gesture touched his heart.

"I never thought they liked me that well," he said.