Police: Marvin Lanton arrested, accused of lighting car on fire after argument

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - A 37-year-old man in Willoughby is behind bars facing charges for allegedly lighting a vehicle on fire last week.

Marvin Lanton was booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated arson and inducing panic.

On Tuesday, June 6, Willoughby Fire was called to the 2700 block of Glenbury Lane after a woman reported her vehicle was on fire.

Police said Lanton poured gasoline on the woman's car after they got into a verbal argument. The woman then tried to move her vehicle away from a house, but it caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the incident.