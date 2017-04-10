Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND - A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Cleveland's west side Sunday has died.

Jeffrey James Findlay, 30, was shot several times by officers following a domestic dispute and refusing to drop his .40 caliber handgun, according to a Cleveland police news release.

The shooting happened Sunday about 9 p.m. at 3801 Mapledale Avenue after officers responded to a dispute between Findlay and his ex-girlfriend.

Officers were told Findlay was armed with a gun in the backyard.

After multiple verbal commands by the officers to put the gun down. He did not drop the weapon, resulting in two officers shooting him, the release said.

Findlay was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Findlay and the victim had recently ended a romantic relationship.

Findlay went to the woman's home. A neighbor, who spotted Findlay pulling into the driveway, called the woman to make her aware that Findlay was at her home.

The neighbor tried to talk Findlay into leaving but he refused and continued to open the door of the home where he encountered his ex-girlfriend.

The neighbor saw Findlay point something at the woman and a red dot on her chest. The woman and the neighbor ran to a garage and called 911.

The neighbor was able to climb a fence to another yard where she showed police where Findlay was, the release said.

Police found Findlay's loaded .40 caliber handgun equipped with a laser sight.

One neighbor News 5 spoke to tell us Jessica Murray was visibly upset after the shooting. ""She was going off, talking about 'you didn't have to shoot him, he didn't shoot you.'She was just hysterical."

The officers were not injured in the shooting. The officers will be placed on administrative leave per protocol and their names will be released on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and the shooting will be reviewed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.