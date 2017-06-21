Berea boy inspires us all with his love of baseball

A kid from Berea is inspiring us all.

He was born with severe leg deformities but he's not letting it stop him from playing ball, according to ABC15 in Myrtle Beach.

At 9 years old, Gabe Davis has already overcome so much in his young life. This week, he happens to be in South Carolina for his brother's baseball tournament, proving he can hang with the best of them.

After joining the Davis family at the age of 3, Gabe has endured countless surgeries and medical visits. But, like his brothers, baseball has become his passion and anytime they're on the field, so is he.

He even joined his own team this year in Berea.

But whether it's playing with his team or supporting his brothers, it's always about baseball.

"He keeps our pitchers warm, he keeps the crowd entertained, and he annoys people by asking if they'll play catch with him for hours and hours on end," Ryan Davis, Gabe's dad, told ABC15.

The boy plays catcher and shortstop.

He says he is looking forward to watching the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game Thursday night.

Maybe we can get them to let him throw out the first pitch?