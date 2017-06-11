Crash on Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville claims the lives of two children

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that claimed the lives of two children just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville.



According to the highway patrol, a black 2010 Subaru Outback with two adults and three children in it was traveling east on the turnpike when a deer ran in the roadway. The car swerved to miss the deer and was struck in the rear by a white 2007 Freightliner.

The car struck the deer and ran off the left side of the road. The commercial vehicle came to rest in the roadway. Strongsville Fire and EMS were on the scene. The rear occupants of the car had to be extricated by the fire department.



All five occupants of the Subaru were transported to Metro Hospital in Cleveland. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other three occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle did not suffer any injuries.