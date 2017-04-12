WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Nearly 50 people have no place to call home after a fire quickly spread through their Warrensville Heights apartment complex Monday afternoon.

A shoe, chair, pieces of people's lives are scattered around the apartment complex. While police and fire continue to investigate, displaced residents are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.

A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT standoff at the apartment complex on Monday. Police said a man threatened his wife and children. She was able to get out, but the man barricaded himself in the apartment and set fire to it before he could be arrested.

The fire quickly spread leaving dozens of people without a home. "All I got now is what I have on. I lost everything," said Wesley Robinson.

Robinson was one of the residents who spent part of Tuesday at the Warrensville Heights Civic Center. It has been turned into a crisis management center for those who need help.

The city and Red Cross set up shop to help those who are without a home. The majority of displaced residents spent Monday evening at local hotels.

Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers said the city has reached an agreement with local hotels to house the residents on a short term basis.

Sellers also said the city has received food and clothing donations. If you would like to help more information is on the city's website.