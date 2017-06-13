Feds target fentanyl shipped through the mail

CLEVELAND - Fentanyl — It is dangerous, can be deadly, and it is delivered to some doorsteps across Northeast Ohio on a regular basis.

Now, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District, as well as other federal agencies, have turned their attention to the delivery method of the powerful opioid. In many cases, the drug is shipped from China through the mail.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Sierleja said they are working to stop the problem in two ways. One, with the U.S. State Department working with China to stop it from being shipped to the U.S. and, two, focusing on packages being delivered through the mail.

"We have individuals who are specifically trained to identify the packages that may contain contraband, drugs," said Sierleja.

Ohio is the epicenter for the opioid epidemic and it has changed the way the courts and police tackle the problem.

The Berea Police Department and the Olmsted Township Police Department joined forces to start Safe Passages nearly a year ago. It's a program that focuses on getting help for those addicted to opioids in Cuygahoga County.

"It is a problem and will take a unique enforcement effort to counteract it," said Berea Police Sgt. Pat Greenhill.