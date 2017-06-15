Judge says George Brinkman slit North Royalton mother's throat, suffocated daughters

CLEVELAND - George Brinkman, the man accused of killing a mother and her daughters in North Royalton and a couple in Lake Township appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Thursday.

Brinkman is charged with the following in relation to the North Royalton homicides:

three counts of aggravated murder

one count of tampering with evidence

three counts of kidnapping

As the judge read off the charges, Brinkman was visibly shaking and looking down in court.

In court, the judge said Brinkman killed mother Suzanne Taylor by slitting her throat with a knife. He allegedly used a telephone cord to strangle Kylie Pifer, 18, and smothered 21-year-old Taylor Pifer of North Royalton with a pillow.

Brinkman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his right to bond. The judge set his bond at $75 million.

Brinkman's case will be transferred to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.