Judge says George Brinkman slit North Royalton mother's throat, suffocated daughters

Brinkman is charged with the following in relation to the North Royalton homicides:
three counts of aggravated murder
one count of tampering with evidence
three counts of kidnapping
As the judge read off the charges, Brinkman was visibly shaking and looking down in court.
In court, the judge said Brinkman killed mother Suzanne Taylor by slitting her throat with a knife. He allegedly used a telephone cord to strangle Kylie Pifer, 18, and smothered 21-year-old Taylor Pifer of North Royalton with a pillow.
Brinkman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his right to bond. The judge set his bond at $75 million.