CLEVELAND - Investigators are working to unravel what appears to be a deadly tangle linking a triple homicide in North Royalton to a double homicide in Plain Township, near North Canton, over a two-day period.

The key to the investigators may be George Brinkman, 45, who is in police custody after a standoff with police that started late Monday night at a house in Brunswick.

TIMELINE

Sunday, June 11: A family member found three women dead in their North Royalton home late at night. The North Royalton Police Department identified the dead as sisters Kylie Pifer, 18, and Taylor Pifer, 21, and their mother Suzanne Taylor, 45.

Monday, June 12: In the evening, Stark County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a house about 45 miles away in Plain Township after a call from a concerned family member. They found the bodies of Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and Roberta Ray John, 64. The couple had returned from a vacation the day before, according to their son. (Click NEXT PAGE below map to read more)

Just a few hours later, law enforcement agencies were engaged in negotiations with Brinkman, who was barricaded in a house on Valley Forge Drive in Brunswick, Medina County, about 45 miles from Plain Township.

Tuesday, June 13: The standoff continued until dawn, when Brinkman was taken into custody. Police say the suspect had a handgun and was subdued with a stun gun. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

