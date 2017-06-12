Vigil and memorial planned for mother and daughters found dead in their North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - A vigil and memorial event is planned for the mother and two daughters found dead in their home on Sunday night.

The event will take place at North Royalton High School at 14713 Ridge Rd on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m.

The three women were found dead by a family friend at a home near Ridge and Wallings roads late Sunday night, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified the two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor, also known as Sue.

Authorities initially said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, North Royalton police told News 5 it appears that the mother suffered stab wounds. A knife has not yet been recovered. As for the two daughters, police said their injuries were not obvious.