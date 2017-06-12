Police confirm the identity of mother and two daughters found dead inside North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Three adults were found dead at a home in North Royalton Sunday evening.

The three women—a mother and her two adult daughters—were found dead by a family friend at a home near Ridge and Wallings roads, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified the two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor.

NEW: N. Royalton police confirm to me women killed in triple homicide are sisters Kylie & Taylor Pifer and their mother Susanne Taylor. pic.twitter.com/D1nrdEYmmG — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 12, 2017

Kylie and Taylor were both in college living with their mother on Ridge Road.

The stepmother of Taylor and Kylie, Sonya Pifer, spoke to News 5 on Monday. She said the girls were estranged from their father for a year. She described them both as good kids.

"Gosh, they were so good. They were great students..... Kylie was involved in theater, she was going to school to a forensic scientist and Taylor was in fashion design," said Pifer.

Kent State released the following statement to News 5 regarding Taylor's death:

The Kent State University community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Taylor Pifer. Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends during this tragic time.

N. Royalton homicide: I spoke w/ stepmother of Taylor & Kylie Pifer. She tells me girls were estranged from their father for a yr. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/YsThoQSi4l — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 12, 2017

Authorities previously said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, said one of the women died from a knife injury. The cause of death for the other two women is still unknown.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with gathering evidence but are not investigating. The North Royalton Police Department is leading the investigation.

Per N. Royalton PD- Mother killed in triple homicide was in mid 40s & daughters were poss. ages 19 & 21. Bodies have been removed from home. pic.twitter.com/9y2anDozft

— Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 12, 2017

Police have not named a suspect or a person of interest. However, police are questioning multiple people. News 5 will provide updates as new information is given.