Police confirm the identity of mother and two daughters found dead inside North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Three adults were found dead at a home in North Royalton Sunday evening.
The three women—a mother and her two adult daughters—were found dead by a family friend at a home near Ridge and Wallings roads, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.
The North Royalton Police Department identified the two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor.
NEW: N. Royalton police confirm to me women killed in triple homicide are sisters Kylie & Taylor Pifer and their mother Susanne Taylor. pic.twitter.com/D1nrdEYmmG
Authorities previously said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, said one of the women died from a knife injury. The cause of death for the other two women is still unknown.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with gathering evidence but are not investigating. The North Royalton Police Department is leading the investigation.
Per N. Royalton PD- Mother killed in triple homicide was in mid 40s & daughters were poss. ages 19 & 21. Bodies have been removed from home. pic.twitter.com/9y2anDozft