Police confirm the identity of mother and two daughters found dead inside North Royalton home

9:43 PM, Jun 11, 2017
2 hours ago

North Royalton police said a mother and her two adult daughters were found dead Sunday night at a home in North Royalton.

Three women killed in a triple homicide in North Royalton on Sunday. From left: Susanne Taylor (mother), Kylie Pifer,19, and Taylor Pifer, 21, of North Royalton.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Three adults were found dead at a home in North Royalton Sunday evening. 

The three women—a mother and her two adult daughters—were found dead by a family friend at a home near Ridge and Wallings roads, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified the two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor.

Kylie and Taylor were both in college living with their mother on Ridge Road.

The stepmother of Taylor and Kylie, Sonya Pifer, spoke to News 5 on Monday. She said the girls were estranged from their father for a year. She described them both as good kids.

"Gosh, they were so good. They were great students..... Kylie was involved in theater, she was going to school to a forensic scientist and Taylor was in fashion design," said Pifer.

Kent State released the following statement to News 5 regarding Taylor's death:

The Kent State University community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Taylor Pifer. Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends during this tragic time.

 

Authorities previously said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, said one of the women died from a knife injury. The cause of death for the other two women is still unknown.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with gathering evidence but are not investigating. The North Royalton Police Department is leading the investigation.

Police have not named a suspect or a person of interest. However, police are questioning multiple people. News 5 will provide updates as new information is given.

