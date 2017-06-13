Suspect in North Royalton triple homicide connected to double homicide in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio - Deputies from the Stark County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double homicide at 1345 Mount Pleasant Street, NW in North Canton.

The victims have been identified as Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and Roberta Ray John, 64.

North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding confirmed to News 5 that George Brinkman, suspect in N. Royalton triple homicide is also a suspect in the double homicide in North Canton.

Police said Brinkman previously lived in Stark County. When the North Royalton Police Department was notified of the homicide in North Canton, police started making connections between the two cases.

Detective Dave Loeding said there is evidence linking Brinkman to the crime, citing 'similarities' in the crime scene but couldn't release further details.

Police are not ruling out other suspects in the North Royalton homicide.

Police used the GPS from Brinkman's phone to track him to Brunswick where he had a standoff with police.

BREAKING: @NorthRoyaltonPD confirms to be George Brinkman also has connection to double homicide from Stark Co. where couple was killed. pic.twitter.com/htP1RutZhE — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 13, 2017

Brinkman is currently being held at the Stark County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Murder charges have been filed against Brinkman for the deaths of Rogell and Roberta John of North Canton.

Neighbor says murder suspect, George Brinkman, was house sitting for victims, Rogell & Roberta John. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/hvXGEQYyMm — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) June 13, 2017

The couple's son contacted the Sheriff's Office after he was unable to contact his parents by phone. The Johns had just returned from a vacation.

Sheriff George Maier said investigators believe the attacker may have known the victims and that there did not appear to be any forced entry into the home.

A cause of death was undetermined as of Monday night. Sheriff Maier is asking anyone with information to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Video from a press conference about the case in the player above.