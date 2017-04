AVON LAKE, Ohio - Two eggs hatched inside a bald Eagle nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake. One more Eaglet is expected.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the female bald eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March. Eaglets break free from their shells after about 35 days.

Julie A. Short of Avon Lake City School says the Redwood Elementary mama bald eagle laid three eggs last year; they came four days apart.

Our national symbol, the bald eagle makes its home near large bodies of water, either natural or man-made. According to the ODNR, the state's bald eagle population has been growing steadily: There were about 50 nests in 2000 and more than 200 by 2016.

