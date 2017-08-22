Texting and walking fine pops up in the U.S.

We know it's against the law to text and drive, but pedestrians are beginning to be fined in other cities for texting and walking.

Stamford, Connecticut could soon become the second place in the U.S. to fine anyone caught texting and walking.

Stamford is modeling its fine after the one recently passed in Honolulu. Starting in October, people there will have to pay $15 the first time they get caught texting and walking. In Stamford, the fine would be $30 if the proposal passes.

Distracted walking has become a problem that the national safety council included in its annual report for the first time in 2015. According to the report, more than 11,000 people were hurt using their phone while walking between 2000 and 2011.