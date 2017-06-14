Kent State University football player dies after collapsing at practice

KENT, Ohio - A Kent State University football player has died after collapsing at practice Tuesday morning.

According to the Portage County Coroner, Tyler Heintz was taken to UH Portage Medical Center where resuscitation efforts were made until 11:34 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform the autopsy. Results could take weeks while they search for a definitive cause.

The Portage County Coroner's Office is collecting Heintz's medical history.

Kent State University issued the following statement regarding Heintz's death: