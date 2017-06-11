Warriors' Draymond Green to Cleveland: 'They don't seem to be the sharpest people around'

CLEVELAND - That's rude.

After getting ejected -- but not really ejected -- Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green had some harsh words for Clevelanders after Friday's game.

"I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland," he said, responding to a reporter's question after the game. "They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Warriors, 137-116, in game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors still lead the series, 3-1, but the Cavs broke several records in that game.

In the first quarter, the Cavs scored 49 points, the most points scored in a quarter of any NBA Finals game before. They also set an NBA Finals record for most people scored in a half, and most three-point field goals made.

The Cavs flew to Oakland on Saturday afternoon where they'll face the Warriors on Monday night for Game 5. The Cavs will have to win that game to keep the series alive. If they lose, the Warriors take the series and the championship.

