FORECAST: Near record highs today, windy with clouds & sun mixing

CLEVELAND - Power of 5 Meteorologist Janessa Webb tracks a chance for rain and thunder tonight into Tuesday

Hard to beat a forecast like this in mid April: Highs near 80 with a partly cloudy sky. The only problem will once again be the wind: SW wind around 15-25 and gusty.



Overnight into Tuesday a weak cold front slides into the area. This will give us a chance for some spotty thunderstorms and showers. Right now, the window would be between 2am and 7am Tuesday. As we move into the afternoon, the bulk of the rain moves out and we'll get a little sunshine to return. It won't be as warm, but still above average with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is our coolest day of the week, as highs will be back in the mid 50s. However, we should be dry.



By Thursday, another chance for some rain and thunder late in the day. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s.



The weekend is shaping up to be a little unsettled with rain/thunder chances. Highs will be warm once again: in the upper 60s to lower 70s.



Today: Partly cloudy, windy and even warmer. High: 79° Record: 83 in 1978. Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty thunderstorms. Mild. Low 60° Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Morning showers move out, clouds and sun mix. Not as warm but still mild and breezy. High: 68° Wind: SW 10-20 mph



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 55° Wind: W 10-20 mph



