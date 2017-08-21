Will we see the eclipse in Northeast Ohio? Here's what you need to know

The solar eclipse of 2017 is just hours away! For the first time since 1918, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun from coast to coast. Over a dozen states will get to witness a complete eclipse.

Many are getting excited about this amazing astronomical event, but the big question here in Ohio is: will we see it? While we will not get to see the full, total eclipse, we will get to see a majority of it — as long as clouds don't get in the way.

NASA INTERACTIVE MAP: When will you see the Eclipse in your city? Check here.

The eclipse will begin just after 1 p.m. on Monday the 21st of this month. The peak of the eclipse will be around 2:30 p.m. for greater Cleveland. At that time, 80 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Earth will find itself in the shadow of the moon, thanks to this special alignment of the Sun and moon.

We will not have to wait another 99 years for the next eclipse. On April 8th, 2024 another eclipse will pass over the U.S. and the heart of that one will be right over Cleveland. Mark your calendars!



In the meantime, if you plan to watch the eclipse, you need to make sure you have the correct solar glasses!

For a quick how-to on how they work and what you need to look for, just click here!



