Will we see the eclipse in Northeast Ohio? Here's what you need to know

The solar eclipse of 2017 is just hours away! For the first time since 1918, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun from coast to coast. Over a dozen states will get to witness a complete eclipse.
Many are getting excited about this amazing astronomical event, but the big question here in Ohio is: will we see it? While we will not get to see the full, total eclipse, we will get to see a majority of it — as long as clouds don't get in the way.
The eclipse will begin just after 1 p.m. on Monday the 21st of this month. The peak of the eclipse will be around 2:30 p.m. for greater Cleveland. At that time, 80 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Earth will find itself in the shadow of the moon, thanks to this special alignment of the Sun and moon.