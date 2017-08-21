LIST: Solar Eclipse viewing events in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Residents of Northeast Ohio will see about 80 percent of the first Solar Eclipse in about 40 years.

The eclipse will begin just after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 21. The peak of the eclipse will be around 2:30 p.m. for Greater Cleveland.

Dozens of places across Northeast Ohio are holding viewing events and solar eclipse-related activities.

Cuyahoga County

Rock Hall of Fame | Those who will be walking around downtown today either during work or to watch the eclipse can celebrate this rare event through music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be playing a special playlist with the sun and moon-themed playlist at Rock Box speakers along E. 9th Street starting at 1:30 p.m.

Check out their full list of songs put together specifically for this rare event here on Spotify.

Fairview Park | Children in grades 2-5 are invited to learn more about the solar eclipse through interactive activities with the chance to make a custom eclipse viewer take home just in time for the eclipse.

When: Friday, August 18 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Fairview Park-Cuyahoga County Library | 21255 Lorain Rd, Cleveland, OH 44126

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center | Prepare for the solar by engaging planetarium program. All participants will receive a pair of eclipse glasses. Participants register here.

When: Saturdays, August 19 & Sundays, August, 20

Where: Lake Erie Nature and Science Center | 28728 Wolf Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140

Admission: $5

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History | Visitors can observe the sun by projecting an image onto a screen through the museum's 3.5 inc finder telescope. Eclipse viewing glass will also be available. Free for members. Free with general admission ticket.

When: Monday, August 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Where: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History | 1 Wade Oval Dr, Cleveland, OH 44106

Edgewater State Park | The Cuyahoga Astronomical Association along with the Cleveland Metroparks will have telescopes and eye protectors for park-goers to see the eclipse. There will also be ten stations set up by non-profits groups. The event is free and glasses are $1.

When: Monday, August 21 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Park

Geauga County

The Geauga Park Partial Solar Eclipse | Residents close to Geauga Observatory Park can try out several ways to view the sun during the eclipse.

When: Monday, August 21 Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Geauga Observatory Park |10610 Clay St, Montville, OH 44064

Nassau Astronomical Station | The former Case Western Reserve Observatory underwent a transformation as the new Nassau Astronomical Station and the reveal of the 36" Cassegrain telescope.

When: Saturday, August 19 from 6-11:30 p.m.

Where: Observatory Park |10610 Clay Street Montville Township

Huron County

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party | Learn about the solar eclipse and watch it live. Drinks and snacks will be provided. The first 100 people will have eclipse glasses.

When: Monday, August 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Monroeville Public Library | 34 Monroe St, Monroeville, OH 44847

Lorain County

Solar Eclipse Party | This family event will give children and adults the ability to see the eclipse through live streaming and telescopes. Entertainment will be provided by the NASA Engineers' Band.

When: Monday, August 21 from 12- 4 p.m.

Where: Blesser Park | 150 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012

Mahoning County

Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing | Friends from the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State will share their knowledge all things-related to the solar eclipse.

When: Monday, August 1-4 p.m.

Where: Metroparks Farm | 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield Road 44406

Medina County

Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing | Stop by at Wolf Creek for sun-related activities prior to the eclipse.

When: Monday, August 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Wolf Creek | 6100 Ridge Rd, Wadsworth, OH 44281

Summit County

Pulling the Wool Over Their Eyes | The Summit County Historical Society is throwing a solar eclipse party at the Simon Perkins Stone Mansion. It's an ideal viewing spot. There will be a limited supply of specially designed eclipse glasses available for $2.

When: Monday, August 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Where: Simon Perkins Stone Mansion | 550 Copley Road in Akron

Summit Metro Parks | What better way to see the solar eclipse than being surrounded by nature.

When: Monday, August 21 from 1:30- 3:30 p.m.

Where: F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center | 1828 Smith Road, Akron