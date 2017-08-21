LIST: Solar Eclipse viewing events in Cleveland

Dozens of places across Northeast Ohio are holding viewing events and solar eclipse-related activities.
Cuyahoga County
Rock Hall of Fame | Those who will be walking around downtown today either during work or to watch the eclipse can celebrate this rare event through music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be playing a special playlist with the sun and moon-themed playlist at Rock Box speakers along E. 9th Street starting at 1:30 p.m.
Check out their full list of songs put together specifically for this rare event here on Spotify.
Fairview Park | Children in grades 2-5 are invited to learn more about the solar eclipse through interactive activities with the chance to make a custom eclipse viewer take home just in time for the eclipse.
Where: Lake Erie Nature and Science Center | 28728 Wolf Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140
Admission: $5
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History | Visitors can observe the sun by projecting an image onto a screen through the museum's 3.5 inc finder telescope. Eclipse viewing glass will also be available. Free for members. Free with general admission ticket.
When: Monday, August 21 from 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History | 1 Wade Oval Dr, Cleveland, OH 44106
Edgewater State Park | The Cuyahoga Astronomical Association along with the Cleveland Metroparks will have telescopes and eye protectors for park-goers to see the eclipse. There will also be ten stations set up by non-profits groups. The event is free and glasses are $1.
Where: Wolf Creek | 6100 Ridge Rd, Wadsworth, OH 44281
Summit County
Pulling the Wool Over Their Eyes | The Summit County Historical Society is throwing a solar eclipse party at the Simon Perkins Stone Mansion. It's an ideal viewing spot. There will be a limited supply of specially designed eclipse glasses available for $2.
When: Monday, August 21 from 1-4 p.m.
Where: Simon Perkins Stone Mansion | 550 Copley Road in Akron
Summit Metro Parks | What better way to see the solar eclipse than being surrounded by nature.
When: Monday, August 21 from 1:30- 3:30 p.m.
Where: F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center | 1828 Smith Road, Akron