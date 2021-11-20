Alishah Pointer

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local
Cleveland Metro
2021 Cleveland Mayoral Race
Akron Canton
Help Wanted: Ohio
Two Americas
Schools
In-Depth
“What’s Going on With…”
News 5 Originals
Home in Akron
Missing Persons
Made Us Smile
Your Service
Ohio
National
World
News by County
Cuyahoga County
Stark County News
Summit County
Lake County
Lorain County
Medina County News
Geauga County News
Portage County News
Ashtabula County News
Wayne County News
Ashland County News
Erie County News
Richland County News
Holmes County News
Huron County News
Tuscarawas County News
Carroll County News
Coronavirus
Vaccinating Ohio
Local Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Tracker
Coronavirus information and resources
Rebound
We're Open
COVID-19 on the Ohio Dept. of Health
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Live Radar
School Closings
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather News
Live Cameras
Power Outages
Tornado Safety
Traffic
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Watch News Live
News 5 Now: Morning
News 5 livestream event
A Better Land
A Better Land Feedback Form
Investigations
Transparency Tracker
Cleveland Water
County Jail
Diagnosis: Debt
Social Insecurity
Domestic Violence
Continuing Coverage
Coronavirus
Finding a Fix
Amy Mihaljevic
James Skernivitz
Police Violence Protests
Frank Q. Jackson
Opioid Crisis
Rocky River Reservation Murders
137 Shots
Slavic Village Quadruple Homicide
Di'Yanni Griffin
Medical Marijuana
Lead Safety
Aniya Day-Garrett
Samuel Legg
Shawn Grate
Shutdown in Lordstown
Sports
Browns
Cavaliers
Indians
Guardians
Ohio State
Politics
Local Politics
Elections Local
2021 Cleveland Mayoral Race
Ohio Politics
National Politics
Elections National
Money
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer News
Lifestyle
Mark's Garden
Your Health Matters
Pets
Pet of the Weekend
Podcasts
Videos
News 5 Now: Morning
News 5 livestream event
Entertainment
TV Listings
Marketplace
Fall Fun
Holiday Fun
Delivering Merriness
Home for the Holidays
Spotlight5
Contests
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Home Pros
Best of Class 2021
Mark's Garden
About Us
Staff
Sales Staff
WEWS: The first 70 years
News Literacy
Contact Us
News 5 Apps
Advertise
Support
TV Listings
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Contact
Stream News 5
Contests
A Home for the Holidays
Student Athlete of the Week
100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland
WHN Newsletter
Quick links...
Weather
Contact
Stream News 5
Contests
A Home for the Holidays
Student Athlete of the Week
100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland
WHN Newsletter
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer
Family of Alishah Pointer gathers as home she was found in is demolished
Camryn Justice
6:41 PM, Nov 20, 2021
Alishah Pointer
Suspects in Pointer death indicted on agg. murder charges
Scott Noll
4:09 PM, Nov 18, 2021
Alishah Pointer
$5,000 reward offered for East Cleveland homicide suspect
Kaylyn Hlavaty
11:19 AM, Nov 16, 2021
Alishah Pointer
Four plead not guilty to murder in Alishah Pointer killing
Scott Noll
6:11 PM, Nov 15, 2021
Alishah Pointer
ME's office: Alishah Pointer died from gunshot wounds
Kaylyn Hlavaty
8:06 AM, Nov 15, 2021
Alishah Pointer
Vigil held for woman found dead in East Cleveland
Jessi Schultz
11:19 PM, Nov 12, 2021
Alishah Pointer
Teen facing slew of charges in Alishah Pointer's death
Kaylyn Hlavaty
12:44 PM, Nov 12, 2021
Alishah Pointer
8 involved in Alishah Pointer's death, police say; 4 charged
Kaylyn Hlavaty
9:55 AM, Nov 11, 2021
Alishah Pointer
3 in custody, 3 wanted in connection with Alishah Pointer's disappearance
Courtney Shaw
7:07 PM, Nov 09, 2021
Alishah Pointer
Missing East Cleveland woman's body found
Courtney Shaw
9:26 PM, Nov 08, 2021