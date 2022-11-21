2 defendants plead guilty to multiple charges in Alishah Pointer murder

CLEVELAND — Two women plead guilty to multiple charges in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer, according to court records.

Authorities say Pointer was kidnapped, tortured, killed and left in a basement in East Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2021. Her body was found Nov. 9, 2021.

Of the six people indicted for Pointer's death, Portria Williams, 31, and Destiny Henderson, 18, appeared in court Nov. 18, more than a year after the murder took place.

Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm, kidnapping and conspiracy.

Henderson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm and conspiracy.

Both women have a sentence recommended by the state of life in prison. It is recommended that Williams be eligible for parole after 23 years and Henderson after 25 years, according to records.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 6.

The other four indicted for Pointer's murder, Hakeem Ali Shomo, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, and Nathaniel Poke, Jr., are set to go to trial on Dec. 12.

