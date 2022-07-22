Trial date set for 6 indicted for murder of Alishah Pointer

CLEVELAND — A trial date has been set for the six people indicted for the death of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer, the woman who authorities say was kidnapped, tortured, killed and left in the basement of a burned-out house in East Cleveland last November.

At a hearing Friday, a trial date of Dec. 12, 2022 was set for Hakeem Ali Shomo, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Destiny Henderson, Portria Williams, and Nathaniel Poke, Jr., who were arrested last year for Pointer's kidnapping and death. An alternate trial date of Jan. 23, 2023 was also chosen.

According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2021, Williams, Henderson, Poke, and Shomo drove to a residence near Glenmont and Superior in East Cleveland.

Henderson and Shomo, who were armed with a gun, allegedly forced two women to get inside their vehicle and take them to Pointer's location, court records show.

Pointer was then allegedly lured outside and taken by gunpoint to Williams' house. Court records state Shomo, Smith and Bryant then assaulted Pointer to get information on their friend's death.

Henderson, Smith, Williams, and Bryant allegedly forced Pointer inside of a vehicle and drove her to an abandoned house near Savannah and Montana avenues, where Williams and Bryant allegedly shot and killed her.

Pointer's body was found on Nov. 9, 2021.

In May, Williams and Shomo were indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Five counts of Kidnapping

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Henderson, Poke, Bryant, and Smith were indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Five counts of Kidnapping

One count of Conspiracy

