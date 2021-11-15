Alishah Pointer died from gunshot wounds, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Alishah Pointer, the North Randall woman police say was kidnapped, tortured, killed and found in a burned out house in East Cleveland, died from gunshot wounds. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators said that Pointer's attackers kidnapped two women and held one of them at gunpoint. The attackers made that woman drive to Pointer's home to lure her out. Officials said Pointer was then kidnapped, tortured and shot.

Pointer's body was found in a home in the 14500 block of Savannah in East Cleveland.

Investigators believe Pointer's attackers were attempting to get information about a deadly shooting that occurred in Cleveland last week. Detectives said they're not sure whether Pointer knew anything about that crime.

Pointer's twin sister Aalyiah said that’s not the case.

“I’m so angry that this happened to an innocent person and especially my best friend,” said Aalyiah. “She was good to people and they did this to the wrong person.”

East Cleveland police are still searching for Hakeem Ali Shomo, who is wanted in connection to her disappearance and death.

