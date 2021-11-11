Suspect allegedly involved in disappearance and death of Alishah Pointer charged

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the six people allegedly involved in the kidnapping, torture and killing of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer has been charged in East Cleveland Municipal Court.

Police identified Nathaniel Poke as one of the suspects involved. He turned himself in at the urging request of his mother.

Poke has been charged with murder, according to East Cleveland Municipal Court.

East Cleveland police said those involved in her death first kidnapped one of Pointer’s friends from East Cleveland to lure Pointer from her North Randall home.

Police believe that Pointer was taken to at least two other locations and tortured her, before killing her and leaving her body on a home in Savannah Avenue.

Poke is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.

Two others have been arrested and police are still searching for three people in connection with this incident. Police have identified one wanted person as Hakeem Shomo. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said Wednesday that the identities of the other wanted individuals would be released at another time.

East Cleveland Police Department. Hakeem Ali Shomo



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shomo, pictured above, contact authorities below:

East Cleveland Detective Police 216-451-1234

Cleveland FBI - 1-877-FBI-OHIO

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers 216-252-7463

