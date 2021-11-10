Watch
Missing East Cleveland woman's body possibly found in burned-out basement

Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 09, 2021
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The body of a missing East Cleveland woman was possibly found in a burned-out basement.

Police said they received a tip around 3:51 p.m. that the body of Alishah Pointer, 22, was in a basement in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue.

Police said a body was found but they are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to make a final determination of the identification of the body.

Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 in Cleveland.

She was reported missing by family on Nov. 5.

Police said that detectives have been working 18 hour days since reports that Pointer was possibly abducted.

No other information has been released.

