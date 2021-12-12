Final suspect wanted in death of Alishah Pointer arrested in Kentucky

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final suspect wanted in connection to the death of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer, a North Randall woman who was discovered in the basement of a burned-out home on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in November, has been arrested in Kentucky, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Hakeem Ali Shomo was taken into custody by Hopkinsville, Kentucky police officers around 12 a.m. Sunday, police said.

While the circumstances leading up to his arrest are unknown at this time, officers in Kentucky confirmed his warrant and a holder has been placed for Shomo's extradition back to East Cleveland.

East Cleveland police issued a warrant for Shomo's arrest on Nov. 10 and on Nov. 22, the United States Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Shomo was wanted by East Cleveland police for his role in Pointer's death.

Pointer was kidnapped, tortured, killed and found in a burned out house in East Cleveland. She died from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Four people accused in connection with Alishah Pointer's death have each been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, as well as one count of kidnapping. A 17-year-old girl faces aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges in juvenile court.

Police have not said what role each suspect allegedly played in Alishah Pointer's kidnapping, torture and murder.

Investigators said her attackers believed she had information connected to an unrelated deadly shooting in Cleveland days earlier. Police are unsure whether or not Pointer knew anything about the crime at this time.

