4 suspects in Alishah Pointer's death each indicted on 2 counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four people accused in connection with the death of Alishah Pointer have each been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, as well as one count of kidnapping.

The body of the 22-year-old North Randall woman was discovered in the basement of a burned-out home on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland last Tuesday, four days after Pointer's twin sister reported her missing.

On Monday in East Cleveland Municipal Court, Nathaniel Poke Jr., Portria Williams, Brittany Smith and Anthony Bryant were each arraigned on one count of murder. That day, Williams was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping and having a weapon while under disability in connection with Pointer's disappearance and death.

On Thursday, Poke, Smith and Bryant joined Williams in being indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of kidnapping.

In court Monday, a defense attorney told the judge Bryant is an 18-year-old high school senior who had been preparing to graduate. Now, he's one of two teens charged in the murder. A 17-year-old girl faces aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges in juvenile court. Records show her criminal history began when she was 14-years-old.

Police have not said what role each suspect allegedly played in Pointer's kidnapping, torture and murder.

Investigators said her attackers believed she had information connected to an unrelated deadly shooting in Cleveland days earlier.

RELATED: Four plead not guilty to murder in Alishah Pointer killing

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.