Teen girl facing numerous charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl is facing numerous felony charges for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping, torture and death of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer who was reported missing on Nov. 5 and was later found in a burned-out home in East Cleveland.

The 17-year-old girl, who is not being named because she is a minor, is facing 11 counts. She was arraigned in juvenile court on Nov. 10 in front of Judge Patrick Corrigan. With the representation of a public defender, the teen denied the allegations, the court document stated.

According to the complaint filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, the 17-year-old is charged with the following:

Count 1: Aggravated murder, with a 1-3 year firearm specification.

Count 2, 6 and 9: Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, with a 1-3 firearm specification.

Count 3: Murder, an unclassified felony, with a 1-3 firearm specification.

Count 4 and 5: Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony, with a 1-3 firearm specification.

Count 7 and 10: Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with a 1-3 firearm specification.

Count 8 and 11: Petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor

The complaint alleges that the 17-year-old girl used a gun during two of the kidnappings, one which happened on Glenmont Road in East Cleveland and the other, which involved Pointer, at Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

East Cleveland police said those involved in her death first kidnapped one of Pointer’s friends from East Cleveland to lure Pointer from her North Randall home.

Police believe that Pointer was taken to at least two other locations before being tortured and killed. Her body was left at a home on Savannah Avenue.

