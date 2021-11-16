U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect in Alishah Pointer's death

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to the arrest of Hakeem Ali Shomo, who is wanted in connection to the kidnapping, torturing and killing of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

Shomo is wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 10.

Pointer was found dead in a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland. Four people have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in connection with her death, and a 17-year-old girl faces charges in juvenile court.

Authorities are reminding those close to Shomo that providing assistance to him can result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

