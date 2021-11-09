FBI searches for missing 22-year-old woman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FBI and East Cleveland Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Alishah Pointer, 22, was last seen on Nov. 4 in Cleveland.

She was reported missing by family on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the FBI at 877-324-6446.

Authorities said reward money is available.

