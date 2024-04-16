Cleveland Police reforms show "insufficient" progress, Independent Monitoring Team says

CLEVELAND — The 14th Semiannual Report written by the Independent Monitoring Team overseeing Cleveland police reforms issued a scathing indictment of the city's progress, writing that Cleveland made "little progress" during the most recent reporting period.

From June to December 2023, Monitor Karl Racine wrote all ratings from the prior reporting remain the same— with the exception of one downgrade. He wrote, "By any measure, this static performance— akin to running in place— is insufficient."

Racine placed the blame on Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration.

In his "Letter from the Monitor," Racine wrote the city's police officers have "demonstrated commitment" to improve policing in Cleveland.

Then, he wrote, "The city's leadership would do well to follow suit."

He wrote that his team is ready to conduct a formal assessment of three critical areas: Crisis intervention, search and seizure, and use of force. The city's full cooperation is necessary to complete the assessments, according to Racine.

Earlier this year, News 5 reported on how the city withheld access to data and documents from the monitoring team until Judge Solomon Oliver Jr, the federal judge overseeing the city's consent decree, issued a ruling forcing Cleveland to comply with the monitoring team's requests.

RELATED: Federal judge says Cleveland has to turn over police records to DOJ monitoring team

Racine said the city's "unwarranted" delays cost the city and its taxpayers "time, money, and progress" in fulfilling required federal reforms.

He also noted the city continues to delay providing documents to the Community Police Commission (CPC) and wrote he is "closely monitoring this issue to report on it in the next Seminannual Report."

The Cleveland Division of Police has been under federal oversight since May 2015 after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found Cleveland Police engaged in a "pattern or practice" of excessive force.

News 5 reached out to Mayor Bibb's communications staff about the 14th Semiannual Report. We have yet to receive a response.

You can read the full report below: