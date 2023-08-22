Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Four recruits resign from current Cleveland police class

Only 9 cadets left in 154th class
News 5 has learned four recruits recently resigned from Cleveland's 154th police class. According to Sgt. Sabrina Walker, there are now only 9 recruits remaining in the class.
Cleveland police
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 19:05:35-04

CLEVELAND — News 5 has learned four recruits recently resigned from Cleveland's 154th police class.

According to Sgt. Sabrina Walker, there are now only 9 recruits remaining in the class.

There are also currently 9 recruits in the 153rd class.

In an e-mail to News 5, Walker wrote that "not all of them articulated why they left, but of those who did some - said they obtained another job offer (which is outside of law enforcment)" and another recruit "indicated an hour commute was no longer feasible for them."

This comes as Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb plans to hold a Public Safety Summit Wednesday at City Hall as part of his RISE Initiative.

Walker wrote that Bibb will make announcements aimed at addressing recruitment and retention during the summit.

READ MORE: Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

Our ongoing News 5 Investigation "Dangerously Understaffed" found 32% of the force left between 2020 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.

5 On Your Side Investigators Contact Form
Do you have an issue or story that you want 5 On Your Side Investigators to look into? Email InvestigatorTips@wews.com or fill out the form below.