Four recruits resign from current Cleveland police class

CLEVELAND — News 5 has learned four recruits recently resigned from Cleveland's 154th police class.

According to Sgt. Sabrina Walker, there are now only 9 recruits remaining in the class.

There are also currently 9 recruits in the 153rd class.

In an e-mail to News 5, Walker wrote that "not all of them articulated why they left, but of those who did some - said they obtained another job offer (which is outside of law enforcment)" and another recruit "indicated an hour commute was no longer feasible for them."

This comes as Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb plans to hold a Public Safety Summit Wednesday at City Hall as part of his RISE Initiative.

Walker wrote that Bibb will make announcements aimed at addressing recruitment and retention during the summit.

READ MORE: Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

Our ongoing News 5 Investigation "Dangerously Understaffed" found 32% of the force left between 2020 and 2022.

