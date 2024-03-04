Mom, court guardian testify during Geauga Co. judge's disciplinary hearing over locking up 2 brothers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Grendell’s disciplinary hearing before Ohio’s Board of Professional Conduct continued for a third day in Columbus on Monday.

The judge faces three charges following an investigation by the Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC), including a charge related to the subjects of an exclusive News 5 Investigation.

Grendell sent two teenage brothers to the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center for three nights after they refused parenting time with their estranged father in the spring of 2020.

The boys' mother, Stacy Hartman, and their guardian ad litem testified Monday morning, according to Rick Dove, Director, Ohio Board of Professional Conduct. A guardian ad litem is an adult appointed by the court to represent the child’s interests in legal proceedings.

The elder of the two brothers died in a traffic accident in May 2023, just weeks before Grendell’s misconduct hearing was originally scheduled to begin.

Grendell also faces charges related to an ongoing dispute with the Geauga Co. Auditor over how the court's bills were paid and his testimony in favor of his wife's "Truth in COVID in Statistics" legislation. Diane Grendell retired as a member of Ohio's House of Representatives in 2022.

The hearing is scheduled to continue through March 7. The three-member panel of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct hearing the case will then determine if Grendell should face any sanctions related to his conduct.

