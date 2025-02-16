Snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

Snow emergencies have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Sunday morning due to a winter storm passing through the area.

The following counties were issued SNOW EMERGENCIES:

Level 1: Erie, Holmes and Wayne.

Level 2: Richland and Ashland.

Additionally, an advisory for the snow belt has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY was also expanded to include Summit, Stark, Wayne, Holmes, Portage, and Trumbull counties. Other counties already in the advisory include Medina, Lorain, Ashland, Richland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m.

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Accumulating snowfall is ongoing across all of Northeast Ohio with slippery/slow-covered roads and very low visibility. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel will be dangerous on Sunday and could impact the Monday morning commute.

Due to the heavy snow that is moving east with snowfall rates of 1'' per hour and treacherous conditions on the roads, the National Weather Service expanded and upgraded winter weather alerts.

Winter weather advisories exapnded and upgraded to a storm warning for several NEO counties

RELATED: The winter weather advisory expanded and upgraded to a winter storm warning for snowbelt