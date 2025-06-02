Ohio educators rally for school funding at Statehouse ahead of budget announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio educators held one last rally to urge the state Senate to fully fund public schools ahead of the chamber's budget proposal.

Teaching at Jefferson Area High School in Ashtabula County was only supposed to be a temporary job while John Patterson finished graduate school.

"I discovered that teaching was my calling, and it was my mission," Patterson, the retired teacher of 29 years, said.

Like him, education is a passion for many teachers. Dozens made their way to the Statehouse to show their support for public school funding.

"It's important for Ohio's kids, it's important for Ohio's future, to get the school funding formula totally in place so there's predictability and sustainability for all of our schools in every corner of the state," Patterson told me.

The educators protested against the House’s passed budget, one that slashes hundreds of millions of dollars from the expected school spending.

You can watch the House budget proposal below:

Ohio House GOP budget proposal slashes public school funding

RELATED: Ohio House GOP budget proposal slashes public school funding

For a further in-depth recap of education funding, CLICK HERE.

The program currently in place, the Cupp-Patterson Fair School Funding Plan (FSFP), was a bipartisan formula that Patterson helped create when he was a state representative.

"I spent a great deal of time with my dear friend [former Republican House Speaker] Robert Cupp to come together to put something out there for the legislature that is sustainable, that is transparent, and that is good for the future," Patterson said.

But Speaker Matt Huffman says that funding level is “unsustainable.”

Now the future of the education budget is in Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino’s (R-Kirtland) hands.

"When we make a move in the budget for school systems, it impacts different systems in different ways," Cirino told me during the start of his budget process. "That's what makes it complicated."

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) warned that the funding formula could actually decrease the amount of money for schools this year.

"There's a chance that schools would see negative numbers as a result of that formula going into place," he said.

According to lawmakers who work closely with schools, including state Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord), about 5% of districts would have less money this year than they did last year because they have fewer students enrolled.

"Are you fine potentially seeing negative numbers for some of these school districts?" McColley said.

Patterson said that this makes the funding breakdown more equitable for public schools across the state.

With the House’s budget, every school would receive significantly less money than they planned for, which districts have already told us could lead to staff and program cuts.

"Shop classes or [Future Farmers of America] classes or art, music and gym that aren't necessarily required, those sorts of programs could get put on the chopping block," Patterson continued.

The retired teacher is hoping that the Senators hear him before the budget amendments are announced this week.

"To help kids, that's who I am," Patterson said.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.