Trump, Xi expected to speak soon as trade war escalates between US and China

The White House said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak by phone sometime this week after President Trump accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariff and trade restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that he anticipates the two leaders will communicate in an effort to deescalate the growing tensions resulting from the ongoing trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

Currently, the U.S. is seeking to secure deals with various foreign trade partners, including China. The White House remains confident in reaching these agreements, reminding nations of impending deadlines through letters from the U.S. trade representative.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration feels progress is being made and that announcements should be expected soon.

"At the direction of President Trump, the Administration is aggressively moving to onshore critical supply chains, including the production of magnets, in the United States," Leavitt said in a statement. "... At the same time, the Administration is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade agreement, and President Trump will speak directly with President Xi very soon."

While concrete deals have yet to be announced, discussions are progressing with countries such as India and the United Kingdom, alongside an agreement with China that reduced some retaliatory tariffs imposed in response to President Trump's earlier tariffs.

The anticipated conversation between Presidents Trump and Xi comes at a crucial point for their trade relationship, with tensions escalating from the Chinese side. China has accused the U.S. of undermining their previous agreement, particularly criticizing U.S. actions regarding ship export controls and the revocation of Chinese student visas.

The White House maintains that the United States is in compliance.

"President Trump and President Xi have shared a respectful relationship throughout the years," Leavitt told Scripps News White House Correspondent Haley Bull. "And again, I won't get ahead of the president on that call, but as always, after, you'll hear directly from the president or from myself or someone else here at the White House."

The upcoming call is significant as it will represent the first leader-to-leader communication between Trump and Xi during this administration. Trump, meanwhile, has been defending his foreign trade policy.

"If other Countries are allowed to use Tariffs against us, and we're not allowed to counter them, quickly and nimbly, with Tariffs against them, our Country doesn't have, even a small chance, of Economic survival," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

