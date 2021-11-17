Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting special holiday food distribution on Thursday at the Muni Lot

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will host a special holiday food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Muni Lot in Cleveland.

The distribution will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Muni Lot, which is located at 1503 Marginal Road.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.

Everyone attending must stay in their vehicles to receive the food. The food bank also asks that those coming to the distribution clear their trunks and keep car windows closed.

