Meet the 2 nurses helping to get fans vaccinated at the NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Football fans who head to the NFL Draft Experience in Cleveland this week may run into Marika and Rebecca, two resident nurses who are helping people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"We have to get everyone vaccinated so we can get these masks off,” Marika said.

The two Ohio Department of Health workers aren’t walking around Cleveland with needles ready to jab, but they are passing out slips of paper with details on how to receive a free vaccine.

Camryn Justice / News 5 Marika and Rebecca, two RNs with the Ohio Department of Health, are passing these flyers out to fans at the NFL Draft Experience.

The flyer contains information on a free walk-in vaccination clinic available Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the McCafferty Health Center at 4242 Lorain Avenue. It is open to all.

