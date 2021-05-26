Former Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway placed on MLB's ineligible list after harassment probe

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Indians coach Mickey Callaway was placed on the ineligible list by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB’s probe determined, but said in a statement “I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”

In a report published on Feb. 1, The Athletic said Callaway “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.

The Indians released the following statement:

“We want to thank Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball for their diligent work on the matter involving Mickey Callaway, and we especially want to thank all of the people within the organization and across the industry who spoke with investigators and shared their experiences. As the Commissioner noted, sexual harassment has no place in any organization.

In an effort to understand and learn from this experience, the Commissioner’s Office shared with us forward-looking recommendations based on insights they gleaned from the time Mickey Callaway was a member of our organization. While we were not provided with details of the report or of individual experiences or accounts, there was no finding against the Cleveland Indians related to the Callaway matter. At the same time, the information the Commissioner’s Office shared reinforces our own conclusion that we did not do enough as an organization to create an environment where people felt comfortable reporting the inappropriate conduct they experienced or witnessed.

We have contracted with an external expert with extensive experience related to workplace culture and reporting practices to help strengthen the organization. We are dedicated to ensuring this work remains an ongoing organizational priority and look forward to working with them on best practices for education, training and reporting to accelerate our progress in these areas.”

Callaway coached for the Indians from 2013 until 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.