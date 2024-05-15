Watch Now
Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs

Celtics Cavaliers Basketball
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Cleveland. The Celtics won 109-102. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Celtics Cavaliers Basketball
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 15, 2024
Game 5 of the playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • TV: Watch the game on TNT or with a subscription on truTV or YouTube TV
  • Listen: You can hear the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics nearly stumbled against Cleveland.
Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, and the Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 6, if necessary, would be back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.

RELATED: Celtics beat short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 to take 3-1 lead in semis

