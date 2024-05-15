Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs

Game 5 of the playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the game:



TV: Watch the game on TNT or with a subscription on truTV or YouTube TV

Listen: You can hear the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics nearly stumbled against Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, and the Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 6, if necessary, would be back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.

