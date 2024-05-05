Watch Now
How to watch the Cavs take on Orlando Magic in playoff Game 7

Cavaliers Magic Basketball
John Raoux/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, center, shoots as he gets past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Cavaliers Magic Basketball
Posted at 8:58 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 20:58:17-04

Get ready for Game 7, Cavs fans!

Sunday afternoon, the Cavs will be back home playing against Orlando Magic for Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.

Tipoff will be at 1 p.m., and you can catch the game on News 5. Also, you can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

Prior to the game, make sure to tune in to News 5 at 12 p.m. for the Rally for the Ring pregame show.

RELATED: Magic overcome Mitchell's 50 to beat Cavs 103-96 and force Game 7

