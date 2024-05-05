How to watch the Cavs take on Orlando Magic in playoff Game 7

Get ready for Game 7, Cavs fans!

Sunday afternoon, the Cavs will be back home playing against Orlando Magic for Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.

Tipoff will be at 1 p.m., and you can catch the game on News 5. Also, you can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

Prior to the game, make sure to tune in to News 5 at 12 p.m. for the Rally for the Ring pregame show.

