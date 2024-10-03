Browns DE Alex Wright out for season with torn triceps

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard with injuries early in the season, and now there's another that will impact the team's defensive line rotation with defensive end Alex Wright announcing he'll be out for the remainder of the season.

Wright took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing that he had been dealing with and playing through a triceps injury he sustained Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wright said after that game he had an MRI on the injury that had been just a strain in training camp.

Despite the pain and discomfort, Wright said he played through the injury—but in Wright's latest MRI checkup, he said that the injury progressed from a strain to a partial tear of his triceps.

Now a tear, the injury will require surgery, which will see Wright miss the remainder of the season, he said.

Through the first four games of the season, Wright has recorded eight tackles, one for loss, one QB hit, a sack and a sack he recorded against the Jaguars.

The Browns defense has been riddled with injuries, seeing defensive tackle Maurie Hurst II, linebackers Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate, and safety Juan Thornhill all land on injured reserve after the first game of the season. That's not to mention the foot injury that defensive end Myles Garrett is playing through that has also impacted his Achilles tendon and thigh.

Now, they'll move forward down one more player, hoping to keep the ship afloat during a rough start to the season.