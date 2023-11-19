Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Rodney McLeod ruled out of Steelers game with injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. left Sunday's game against the Steelers after sustaining an injury in the first half. Safety Rodney McLeod left in the fourth quarter. Both were ruled out.

Walker left the field and went back to the locker room with trainers at the start of the second quarter.

The Browns listed him as questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury.

As the Browns kicked off the second half, however, Walker was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, McLeod left the field with trainers in the fourth quarter, holding his arm.

He went into the medical tent for evaluation and, a few moments later, was ruled out with a bicep injury.

McLeod had been starting at safety for Juan Thornhill, who had been ruled out on Friday with a calf injury.