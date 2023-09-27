Browns QB Deshaun Watson rests shoulder at practice, not expected to impact availability against Ravens

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are prepping for their third divisional rivalry game in four weeks as the Baltimore Ravens come to town, but part of that preparation includes resting some guys who got a little banged up Week 3 against the Titans—including quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson was limited in participation Wednesday at practice, not throwing at all during the open portion. Instead, Watson took mental reps and worked on footwork in individual drills and in receiver drills. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson handled the throwing reps during the session.

The limited availability was to allow Watson to rest his right throwing shoulder. On Sunday against the Titans, Watson had taken a hit to that shoulder, although he didn't miss a snap.

While it is unusual for Watson to not take reps at practice, his shoulder is not expected to impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, running back Kareem Hunt was also not a true participant in practice Wednesday, dealing with a rib and groin injury. Hunt was still on the fields, in a t-shirt but still out with his teammates during practice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that he doesn't expect Hunt's injuries to keep him out of Sunday's game. Hunt himself acknowledged he would likely be sore after the Titans game as it was his first time taking real contact since last season after missing training camp and not being on a team for the first two weeks of this season.

The good news from Wednesday's practice was the return of cornerback Greg Newsome II. Newsome has missed practice since sustaining an elbow injury against the Steelers in Week 2. He was ruled out of last week's game with that elbow injury, although Stefanski did say he didn't expect the injury to sideline Newsome for long.

On Wednesday, Newsome was back to individual drills with his teammates during the open portion of practice, wearing an elbow brace as he continues healing.